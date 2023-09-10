Shareholder Investigation: Halper Sadeh Llc Investigates Ccf, Vrtv, Cell

Chase Corporation (NYSE: CCF)'s sale to an affiliate of investment funds managed by KKR for $127.50 per share in cash. If you are a Chase shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV)'s sale to an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC for $170.00 per share in cash. If you are a Veritiv shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL)'s sale to Bruker Corporation for $1.00 per share. If you are a PhenomeX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email or .

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060





