OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Teahe Finance, a DeFi Asset Management Platform

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Teahe Finance , a DeFi asset management platform dedicated to secure and flexible wealth management. With this integration,ers can access Teahe Finance's solutions via web extension, including its HighTable NFTs which serve as excive passes to Teahe strategy vaults.

To access Teahe Finance,ers simply need to:

1. Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)

2. Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one

3.nnect their OKX Wallet to Teahe Finance via web extension

OKX Wallet is a univel crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enablesers access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+works, thands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.



About OKX

A leading global technologypany driving the future of Web3, OKX provides aprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

. OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and vetile crypto wallet which givesers access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take tody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allowsers to easily rver access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's aunt abstraction-powered Smart Aunt enablesers to pay for tractions on multiple blockchainsingDC orDT, and interact with multiplentracts via a single traction.

. DEX : A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

. NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that givesers access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

. Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protls across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian tty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the sta quo. Thepany recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx



