America's Boating Channel Presents Navigating Locks

NAVIGATING LOCKS

America's Boating Channel

Eleventh Title in Video Service's Seventh Season to Premiere September 10

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 10, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- America's Boating ChannelTM, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service of United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), will publicly debut its eleventh Season Seven video title across its smart TV, online, and mobile distribution platforms on September 10.

In making the announcement, America's Boating Channel's Marty Lafferty commented, "NAVIGATING LOCKS reflects outstanding work from 2023 field producer Scott Steele, and on-camera talent from the Cape Coral Squadron. We're enormously grateful for their participation.”

"Thanks also to lock operators Jason Pritt and Jacqueline Verwers of the W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam for their contributions."

The eleventh of twelve videos in the new series, NAVIGATING LOCKS, will premiere on Fire TV, Roku, AmericasBoatingChannel.com, and YouTube, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks at 8 PM EDT on Sunday September 10.

NAVIGATING LOCKS covers preparations that boaters should make prior to passing though locks. Viewers will learn steps to take upon arriving at and entering a lock. Also featured are tips for securing vessels as water levels changes in locks, the role lock operators play, and how to safely exit from locks.

Every ten days throughout the boating season, America's Boating Channel has introduced a new video. The final upcoming Season Seven title will be BORDER CROSSING. WHY WEARING A LIFE JACKET IS COOL; SLIPS, TRIPS, AND FALLS; PARTNER IN COMMAND; DISEMBARKING HAZARDS; BOATING WITH SMALL CHILDREN; ENGINE FAILURE CAUSES & CURES; TOWED SPORTS SAFETY; TYING DOCK LINES; INTRODUCING AIS; and MARINE RADIO ETIQUETTE launched starting in June.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America's Boating Channel for free on Roku and FireTV. On Roku, viewers can select Store using their Roku remotes, click on Channels, search for Americas Boating Channel, and then add the channel. On FireTV, viewers can go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, search for Americas Boating Channel, select Get, and then download the app.

Online, the best ways to view the videos are to visit AmericasBoatingChannelor subscribe at no charge to America's Boating Channel on YouTube.

About America's Boating Channel

America's Boating ChannelTM is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America's Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com



NAVIGATING LOCKS