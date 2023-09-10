Turkish President To Hold Talks With Armenian Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Turkish
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks with Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.
"I will talk with Pashinyan tomorrow. We have no choice but to
call for an ease of tensions in the region. The steps taken by
Armenia are wrong. During my conversation tomorrow, I will warn
Pashinyan and let him know that the so-called“elections” in
Karabakh are unacceptable”, Erdogan said.
Meanwhile, earlier the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on
the international community to strongly condemn the so-called
“elections”.
As noted in the statement of the Azerbaijani MFA, the holding of
the so-called“elections” once again clearly shows that Armenia and
the puppet regime it created, which has taken steps to maintain the
staquo and continue its occupation policy, are not really
interested in the peace process, but on the contrary, they took the
path of provocations and escalating the situation.
