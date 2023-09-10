Sunday, 10 September 2023 04:14 GMT

Turkish President To Hold Talks With Armenian Prime Minister


9/10/2023 8:05:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

"I will talk with Pashinyan tomorrow. We have no choice but to call for an ease of tensions in the region. The steps taken by Armenia are wrong. During my conversation tomorrow, I will warn Pashinyan and let him know that the so-called“elections” in Karabakh are unacceptable”, Erdogan said.

Meanwhile, earlier the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on the international community to strongly condemn the so-called “elections”.

As noted in the statement of the Azerbaijani MFA, the holding of the so-called“elections” once again clearly shows that Armenia and the puppet regime it created, which has taken steps to maintain the staquo and continue its occupation policy, are not really interested in the peace process, but on the contrary, they took the path of provocations and escalating the situation.

