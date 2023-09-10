President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. On September
10, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan made
a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev, Trend reports.
During the telephone conversation, the heads of state discussed
regional issues, including the normalization of relations between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the situation in the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan.
The presidents exchanged views on prospects for the development
of brotherly and allied relations between Azerbaijan and
Türkiye.
