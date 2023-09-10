Sunday, 10 September 2023 04:14 GMT

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. On September 10, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of state discussed regional issues, including the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the situation in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The presidents exchanged views on prospects for the development of brotherly and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

