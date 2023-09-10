Us President Joe Biden Arrives In Hà Nội For State Visit

President Biden is accompanied by Secretary of State Antony Blinken,Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc E. Knapper, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell, among others.

Welcoming thePresident and the delegation at the airport were Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung, Chairman of Hà Nội People's Council Nguyễn Ngọc Tuấn, Vietnamese Ambassador to theNguyễn Quốc Dũng, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Hà Kim Ngọc, Director of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Việt Dũng.

ThePresident was born November 20, 1942 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He announced his decision to run for president in April 2019, and won the presidential election for the 2021-2025 term in November 2020.

On April 25 this year, Biden announced his candidacy for re-election as president with Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate.

President Biden's visit to Việt Nam marks a decade of the comprehensive partnership of Việt Nam and the US. It is a continuity of previvisits bypresidents – Bill Clinton in 2000, George Bush in 2006, Barack Obama in 2016, and Donald Trump in 2017.

The outstanding outcomes of the Việt Nambilateral relationship over almost three decades provide the basis to affirm that the State visit of President Biden will be another significant milestone in the two countries' joint journey for peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development for the region and the world. - VNS