Oman Sends Condolences To Morocco

Oman's Foreign Ministry has expressed the Sultanate's sympathy with the Government and people of the Kingdom of Moroover the earthquake that struck Marrakesh.
It sent its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
More than 800 people died in the powerful earthquake which struck late on Friday evening.
the powerful earthquake which struck late on Friday evening.
