Volunteer Patrols Created In Russia To Be Ineffective In Countering Drones - British Intelligence

The

British Ministry of Defense

reported this on the X social network with reference to intelligence data, Ukrinform saw.

Due to the limited range of the UAV-quadcopters, the attacks on the airbase were almost certainly carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation, British analysts believe.

As noted, after two Il-76 cargo planes were damaged at the Kresty airbase at the end of August, the governor of the Pskov region organized "volunteer squads" to prevent further drone attacks on the airfield. According to British intelligence, up to 800 men signed up for patrolling.

The patrols will consist of 50-strong groups who will patrol critical infrastructure facilities, including airports and airbases.

The creation of such patrols is likely to become a deterrent and provide a certain level of protection against quadcopters that are operated in the immediate vicinity of the airbase, analysts believe.

At the same time, they note that from experience it is difficult to destroy UAVs with small arms, so air defense systems operating electronic means of intercepting UAVs will still be needed to protect the infrastructure.

The use of volunteers most likely indicates a lack of trained personnel on the part of law enforcement in Russia, British intelligence believes.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of August 30, drones attacked a military airfield in the Pskov region, as a result of which four Russian Il-76 transport planes were damaged.