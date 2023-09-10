South Korea Pledges Additional $2.3B Aid To Ukraine

That's according to

Yonhap , Ukrinform reports.

"This will demonstrate our responsible role as a global pivotal state in leading assistance for the restoration of peace in Ukraine and lay the foundation for our full-fledged participation in Ukraine's future reconstruction," a presidential official said.

Yoon Suk-yeol announced the pledge during the G20 summit session in New Delhi, saying that South Korea will provide Ukraine with $300 million in humanitarian aid in 2024, and the remaining $2 billion in long-term aid (loans at low interest through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF)) starting 2025.

South Korea launched the EDCF program in 1987 to support economic and social infrastructure projects in developing nations.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, South Korea will provide financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $394 million next year.