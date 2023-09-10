South Korea Pledges Additional $2.3B Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday pledged an additional $2.3 billion in aid to Ukraine for post-war reconstruction.
That's according to
Yonhap , Ukrinform reports.
"This will demonstrate our responsible role as a global pivotal state in leading assistance for the restoration of peace in Ukraine and lay the foundation for our full-fledged participation in Ukraine's future reconstruction," a presidential official said. Read also: Ukraine attracts $30B in assistance from international partners this year – PM Shmyhal
Yoon Suk-yeol announced the pledge during the G20 summit session in New Delhi, saying that South Korea will provide Ukraine with $300 million in humanitarian aid in 2024, and the remaining $2 billion in long-term aid (loans at low interest through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF)) starting 2025.
South Korea launched the EDCF program in 1987 to support economic and social infrastructure projects in developing nations.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, South Korea will provide financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $394 million next year.
