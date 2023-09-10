Navy Units Destroy 17 Russian Quadcopters In One Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Units of the Ukrainian Naval Forces killed in action 15 Russian invaders and downed 17 enemy quadcopters over the past day.
The Navy Command reported the news on
Facebook , Ukrinform saw.
Also, over the past day, Marines have destroyed a towed howitzer, a mortar, and two trucks.
The incoming reports on enemy losses are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of September 10, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed thousands of units of Russia's heavy equipment, including 4,554 tanks, 8,755 armored fighting vehicles, and 760 multiple rocket launchers.
MENAFN10092023000193011044ID1107040272
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.