G20 To Redouble Efforts To Resolve Debt Distress In Sri Lanka

G20 world leaders have committed to redouble efforts to resolve ongoing debt distress cases-like Ghana and Sri Lanka, theWhite House said in a statement.

The White House statement said thatPresident Joe Biden called on the G20 which met in India, as leaders in the global economy to provide meaningful debt relief so that low- and middle-income countries can regain their footing as they seek to recover from compounding economic shocks in the last few years, and invest in critical development needs.

“Leaders in New Delhi committed to redouble efforts to resolve ongoing debt distress cases-like Ghana and Sri Lanka. President Biden made it clear that the United States expects meaningful progress by the World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings in October,” the White House statement said.

The White House said that the G-20 summit in Delhi is a major step forward in providing solutions to the most pressing issues.

Biden urged leaders to think out of the box to come up with new solutions to enable converting unsustainable debt into transformative investments. He also pressed all creditors - including the private sector and multilateral development banks - to offer climate-resilient debt clauses in their lending.

TheExport-Import Bank is preparing to do so in select bilateral lending, in line with its governance framework. At an event co-hosted by President Biden and Prime Minister Modi, Biden and partners announced a landmark India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor that will usher in a new era of connectivity from Europe to Asia, facilitating global trade, as well as cooperation on energy and digital connectivity.

Biden also announced a new partnership with the European Union to expand investments in the Lobito Corridor. The President called on partners to deploy public capital to strategically leverage the expertise and financing of the private sector to help secure and diversify 21st-century energy supply chains, expand digital connectivity, increase electricity access, bolster food security, and strengthen health systems. (Colombo Gazette)