Super Sale Weekend: Save up to AED 15,000 this Weekend on Renault Models from Arabian Automobiles

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, 8 September 2023: Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Renault in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, is bringing back its Super Sale which is valid through this weekend, with savings up to AED 15,000 on select models, redefining the driving experience while also delivering substantial savings to customers.

The highlight of this super deal is undoubtedly the Renault Koleos, which is now being bundled with an incredible AED 15,000 discount. A mid-size SUV that perfectly blends form and function, the Koleos takes the driving experience to a whole new level, providing exceptional performance and comfort, and now comes with remarkable savings sure to delight. For Renault Megane enthusiasts, an exciting discount awaits you as well, with up to AED 4,100 in savings. The sleek and stylish Megane offers an extraordinary blend of performance, comfort, and style, making it an ideal choice for those demanding excellence on the road.

These exhilarating offers are available for a limited time only; don't miss out on this chance to redefine your daily commutes. To take advantage of this Super Sale which is valid this weekend, from the 7th till 10th of September, visit your nearest Renault of Arabian Automobiles’ centre in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates to embark on a journey of driving excellence and savings.





MENAFN10092023002987014458ID1107040165