Lux King Tech(Lkt), A Decentralized Finance Platform, To List On Coinw Exchange

The idea behind the creation of LuxKingTech is to provide a decentralized financial platform to the community, and our users can take profit from our services and products.

The company started with a GameFi project- Game NFT. In the world of King of Animals, users could choose one of 24 species of animals with hundreds of different colors. There are many lands in the game, and with each game, user will experience different lands. The ultimate task is to be the last survivor in each level by killing enemies and collecting more items to level up.

Except for NFT, a digital wallet system has been developed, with internal and external transfers, swap, lending and e-commerce.

In the future, LuxKingTech aims to become a decentralized platform, where core elements are regulated by smart contracts. Therefore, LuxKingTech could become one of the top DeFi platforms for services and products.

Tokenomics

LuxKingTech created its own Utility Token – Lux King Tech token(LKT) that is running on the TRON blockchain_TRC20. Among the 80.000.000 LKT total supply, 60.000.000 would be burned. The rest is for circulation, with 45% going to community, and 33% going for marketing.

About CoinW

About Lux King Tech

Lux King Tech is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain.