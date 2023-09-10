Liverpool's Van Dijk Says Red Card Ban 'A Hard And Expensive Lesson'

Dublin: Virgil van Dijk said Saturday he had learned "a hard and expensive lesson" after receiving an an extra one-game ban and a £100,000 ($124,000) fine after his angry reaction to a red card against Newcastle.

The Dutch defender admitted acting in an improper manner following his dismissal for a foul on Newcastle's Alexander Isak in the first half of Liverpool's 2-1 victory at St James' Park in August.

The furiVan Dijk felt the tackle was not worthy of a sending off and he initially refused to leave the pitch before arguing with referee John Brooks as he swore at the match official.

An automatic one-match ban saw Van Dijk suspended for the 3-0 win over Aston Villa before the international break.

But on Friday he also received an additional suspension, ruling him out of the Reds' trip to Wolves on September 16.

"It has been a hard and expensive lesson," Van Dijk said during the Netherlands pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

"I can't really say more about it. I have accepted it and I am happy that there is an end to it."

The centre-back added: "Hopefully the money goes to the right people. A good cause is always better."

Sunday's Group B match is a must-win contest for Ireland, who trail the Dutch by three points having played a game more.