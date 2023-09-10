Amir Instructs Sending Rescue Teams, Urgent Medical Assistance To Morocco

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has directed sending rescue teams and urgent medical assistance to the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, to help with the relief efforts after the earthquake that struck several Moroccan cities and provinces. Read Also
Rescue teams comb for survivors as Moroquake kills over 1,000 Algeria opens airspace to Moroquake aid flights Moroquake leaves hearts and heritage broken
