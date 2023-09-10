Amir Instructs Sending Rescue Teams, Urgent Medical Assistance To Morocco

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has directed sending rescue teams and urgent medical assistance to the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, to help with the relief efforts after the earthquake that struck several Moroccan cities and provinces.

