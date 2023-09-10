Head Of Government Of National Unity Of Libya Arrives In Doha

Doha: HE Head of the Government of National Unity of the sisterly State of Libya Abdul Hamid Mohammed Al Dbeiba arrived in Doha on Saturday, on a working visit to the country.



His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed, upon their arrival at Doha International Airport, by HE Minister of Sports and Youth Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya Khaled Mohammed bin Zabin Al Dosari, and HE Ambassador of the State of Libya to Qatar Mohammed Mustafa Al Saghir Al Lafi. (QNA)