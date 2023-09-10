Zoho Becomes First Bootstrapped Saas Company To Reach 100 Million Users

Doha, Qatar: Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, recently announced that it is serving 100 million users across its 55+ business applications. Zoho is the first bootstrapped SaaS company to reach this milestone and has done so without any external funding.

This growth comes on the heels of the company reaching $1bn in annual revenue last year. Zoho now has more than 700,000 customers across 150+ countries.



The company has steadily increased its traction from one million users in 2008 to 100 million-with the last 50 million users added within the past five years. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is one of Zoho's fastest-growing regions with UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt being top markets.

“I want to thank all of our customers for trustingwith their business and helpingreach 100 million users worldwide,” said Sridhar Vembu, Co-founder and CEO of Zoho Corp.“This is an impressive milestone for any organization, but it's particularly sweet foras a bootstrapped company that has never raised external capital. And we are not done yet. We have an impressive innovation pipeline covering the next 10 years, investing in deep technologies to serve billions of users around the world. We're working towards it, and we want to thank all of you for your continued support.”

Zoho's growth has been driven by an unwavering commitment to its 'transnational localism' strategy over the years, where it remained anchored to its roots all whilst continuing to evolve and tailor its offerings to meet local market needs across the world. In the MENA region, Zoho has achieved this through product localization, opening new offices, hiring local talent, and partnering with leading public and private entities to support governments' digitalization agendas.

This year, Zoho launched a free privacy-centered browser, Ulaa, which enables a secure browsing experience for individuals and organizations. It has also unveiled new features and capabilities in 13 apps powered by generative AI and ChatGPT that further improve businesses' productivity and efficiency.

Over the past years, Zoho launched nine products with an Arabic User Interface (UI) which included top-selling products such as Zoho Books (VAT-compliant accounting software) and Zoho CRM (customer relationship management software) as well as other leading apps such as Zoho SalesIQ (live chat and website tracking app), Zoho Inventory (inventory management software), Zoho People (HRMS platform), Zoho Bigin (pipeline-centric CRM for small businesses), Zoho Desk (helpdesk software) and Zoho Creator (low-code platform).

In addition, the company's commerce platform Zoho Commerce is one of the few applications to support Right-to-Left (RTL) as well as offer retailers both international and regional payment gateway options.

Zoho maintains an uncompromising, privacy-centered approach where it respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products.

The company owns and operates its data centers, ensuring complete oversight of customer data, privacy, and security. More than 100 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself.