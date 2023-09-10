Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Moroccan Counterpart

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held on Saturday a phone call with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of MoroHE Aziz Akhannouch.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his condolences on the victims of the earthquake that struck several Moroccan regions and cities, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.



His Excellency affirmed the full solidarity of the State of Qatar with the Kingdom of Moroand its standing by its brotherly people in this painful situation, and its full readiness to provide all necessary assistance to the affected areas to support their recovery from the effects of the earthquake.