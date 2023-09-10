Amir Sends Congratulations To Leader Of Democratic People's Republic Of Korea

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Leader Kim Jong-un, the General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Democratic People's Republic of Korea, on the anniversary of the Founding of the Republic.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.