Amir Condoles With King Of Morocco

Doha: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent yesterday a cable of condolences to King Mohammed VI of Moroon the victims of the train derailment accident between Rabat and Kenitra, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to King Mohammed VI of Moroon the victims of the train derailment accident between Rabat and Kenitra, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. Prime Minister and Interior Minister H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to the President of the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, Dr Saadeddine Othmani, on the victims of the train derailment accident.