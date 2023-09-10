Amir Condoles With King Of Morocco

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent yesterday a cable of condolences to King Mohammed VI of Moroon the victims of the train derailment accident between Rabat and Kenitra, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to King Mohammed VI of Moroon the victims of the train derailment accident between Rabat and Kenitra, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. Prime Minister and Interior Minister H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to the President of the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, Dr Saadeddine Othmani, on the victims of the train derailment accident.
