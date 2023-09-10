Brazil Star Coutinho Joins Al Duhail On Loan

Doha, Qatar: Brazil star Philippe Coutinho has sealed a season-long loan transfer to Qatari side Al Duhail from Aston Villa, marking a significant boost for the reigning Qatar Stars League champions.

The talented striker yesterday signed his transfer contract in front of Khalifa Khamis, Al Duhail Club Vice President, at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.



"Coutinho is considered one of the distinguished players after he succeeded in making his mark during his previprofessional experiences, and his joining the team is a great asset ahead of entering the AFC Champions League fixtures," Al Duhail said on their web site, yesterday.

Coutinho's move comes after spending one season at the Premier League club, following his loan stint from Barcelona last year.

The 31-year-old, who initially impressed during his loan spell, made a permanent switch to Villa for £17m ($21m).

Coutinho's time at Villa was marred by a hamstring injury during a 4-0 victory against Everton in August, which turned out to be his final appearance for the club.

Aston Villa highlighted Coutinho's earlier impact during his loan stint and said in a statement: "Aston Villa can confirm Philippe Coutinho has completed a season-long loan move to Al Duhail. The Brazilian signed for Villa on loan initially in January 2022 and immediately sparkled in claret and blue, scoring on his debut against Manchester United. His impressive performances would later see his move to Villa Park from Barcelona turn permanent, and he has made 43 appearances for the club, scoring six goals."

Coutinho's journey in football has seen him excel for Liverpool from 2013 to 2018, earning a high-profile transfer to Barcelona in 2018.