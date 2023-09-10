High-Flying Qatar Take On Myanmar In Afc U-23 Asian Cup Qualifier

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will take on Myanmar in the second round of qualifiers for the 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup finals, today at the Changwon Complex Stadium in Gyeongsang, South Korea.

Being the host of the 2024 tournament, Al Annabi Olympic team's results will not count towards their advancement. However, today's game holds more significance than just securing a victory for Qatar.



Under the guidance of Portuguese coach Ilidio Vale, who recently took over from fellow Portuguese Bruno Pinheiro, the Qatari team is aiming to build on their strong performance in their previmatch in which they impressed with a 2-0 win against hosts South Korea, the defending champions. This victory propelled Qatar to the top of their group with 3 points, as Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar played to a 1-1 draw in the same group. Coach Vale is relying on a talented roster, led by striker Tamim Mansour Muftah and Ahmed Al Rawi, along with midfielders Osama Al Tiri, Abdul Rahman Raafat, and Muhammad Ayyash, as well as defender Jassim Jaber.

The team completed their preparations with a rigortraining session, where all players showed excellent spirits and high-performance levels, gearing up for a standout showing in the upcoming match.

The tournament serves as a qualifying event for the football competition at the Paris Olympics.