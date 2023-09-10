Qatar's Art Domain Embracing Innovation, Artificial Intelligence: Official

Doha, Qatar: The domain of interactive, immersive art interwoven with artificial intelligence (AI) innovation is gradually gaining prominence within Qatar's art landscape.

Fire Station Head of Residency Programme and Exhibitions Saida Al Khulaifi delved into this emerging trend and its potential impact on Qatar's artistic sphere. She said that there is an increasing popularity in Qatar about immersive and AI art.

Al Khulaifi underscored the Fire Station's dedication to fostering experimental ventures.



“One of the main things we like to do here is if an artist has an artwork that has this potential, we try to experiment with that, we have a few examples in this exhibition like installations that has augmented reality element, the artist about the TV show – his work is a hybrid between AI and his art, so he would generate this images and paint them again, also the immersive art that has sensors for people to interact with, and also the other galleries, we have immersive experience.” She was referring to the installations that was recently opened at the Fire Station entitled“The Present: The Future of the Past.”

Anticipating the progression of immersive and AI art, Al Khulaifi conveyed the Fire Station's commitment to nurturing and cultivating this artistic trajectory. She emphasised the institution's open embrace of artists working within this domain, acknowledging the global shift towards this artistic convergence.

“I think that immersive, AI art is coming and we would like to cultivate and develop as well, we make sure that if we receive applications of that kind, we know that the world is going this way and we want to also showcase local talents that can actually work with that,” she told reporters.

The enthusiasm for immersive and AI art is clear across Qatar. While acknowledging the gradual advancement of this trend, Al Khulaifi recognised the growing popularity surrounding these pioneering art forms.“I think it's slow steps but I think we're getting there,” she affirmed, reflecting Qatar's resolute journey towards embracing these cutting-edge artistic paradigms.

Amidst this artistic transformation, Al Khulaifi extended an invitation to both Qatar residents and visitors from abroad. The ongoing exhibition“The Present: The Future of the Past,” hosted at the Fire Station, is open to all.

“Our exhibition is free of charge, but visitors are required to book their tickets online, allowing them to choose their preferred time slot,” Al Khulaifi said. This approach ensures a seamless and controlled visitor experience while granting all individuals the opportunity to explore and engage with the captivating artworks on display.