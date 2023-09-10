Amir Condoles With King Of Morocco

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolence to HM King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, on the victims of the earthquake that struck several Moroccan regions and cities, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

