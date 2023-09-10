Ooredoo Hosts Georgetown University As Students Tour Operations Centre

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo bridges gap between theory and practice as it welcomed Georgetown University in Qatar students.

The students visited Ooredoo's Service Operations Centre (SOC) and witnessed the practical implementation of disaster recovery protocols.

During their visit to the SOC, students had the exclusive chance to witness the real-world application of the knowledge they had acquired in the classroom.

Ooredoo's Chief Technology and Infrastructure Officer, Günther Ottendorfer, and the SOC management provided valuable insights and guidance during the visit, explaining the intricacies of disaster recovery protocols.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Director PR at Ooredoo Qatar, said:“At Ooredoo, we believe in the power of practical learning and hands-on experiences.

“The visit allowed the students to see how the theories they study in the classroom translate into real-world applications. We are proud to contribute to the development of the next generation of emergency and disaster management leaders who will play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and resilience of our communities, both locally and globally.”