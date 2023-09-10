Al Arabi And Muaither Meet In Opener As Ooredoo Cup Kicks Off

Doha, Qatar: With most of the stars are out on national duty, fringe players will get an opportunity to seal the limelight at the Ooredoo Cup, which begins today with three matches.

Amir Cup champions Al Arabi will meet Muaither in the opening clash at the Grand Hamad Stadium. Al Arabi and Muaither are in Group A, which also includes Qatar SC, Al Ahli, Al Wakrah and Umm Salal. Group B comprises Al Duhail, Al Sadd, Al Gharafa, Al Shamal, Al Rayyan and Al Markhiya.

Arabi were semi-finalists of Ooredoo Cup last season, having finished second in their group behind eventual winners Al Duhail. Al Arabi had started the season with a 1-1 draw against Al Shamal in the first week of league championship, then tied with Umm Salal with an identical margin in the second week, before playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Al Duhail.

Muaither marked their return to the Expo Stars League with an impressive performance. Despite losing in their first two matches of league championship (to Al Wakrah 0-3 and Al Duhail 1-4) they scored a resounding 5-2 win over Al Markhiya, which included a hat-trick from their Congolese striker Guy Mbenza.

Meanwhile, Al Wakrah will meet Umm Salal at the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium. Al Wakrah's Spanish coach Marquez Lopez will want his side to make the most of the match.

Umm Salal are the runners-up of the last edition of the tournament and will be looking to reach the final once again. They had lost to Al Duhail 0-1 last time. Umm Salal's French coach Patrice Carteron is trying to test his players to deliver their best and make a winning start to the competition in the new season.

In other match of the night, Qatar SC take on Al Ahli at the Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium at 8:30pm.

Both Qatar SC and Al Ahli will be gunning for victory right from the word go in chase of the valuable three points. The clash is expected to be strong due to the attacking capabilities of the two sides and their desire to make a strong start to the tournament.

Qatar SC are occupying eighth place in the Expo Stars League standings after the first three weeks and are equal with Al Shamal in terms of number of points and the goal difference, having drawn two of their matches and lost one.

In contrast, Al Ahli have not had any success as yet in the Expo Stars League. The club also relieved its Montenegrin coach NeboJovovic, following the team's losses in the first three weeks of league championship.

The meeting will be an opportunity for Qatar SC to push for a victory. Al Ahli too will look to get a much-needed win. They rely heavily on their Tunisian star Naim Sliti, who has scored three goals so far since the beginning of the season and is considered a strong addition to the side this season.