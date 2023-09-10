Lolwah Al Khater Meets Argentine Official

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with Undersecretary for Multilateral and Bilateral Economic Negotiations at the Argentine Republic H E Ramiro Ordoqui, who is currently visiting the country. The meeting dealt with bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economy, investment, technology, and culture fields.

