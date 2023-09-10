New Hunting Regulation To Help Attract Migratory Birds

Doha, Qatar: The new hunting regulation is expected to help attract large number of migratory birds, who will make Qatar their habitats, said a top official.

“Amid increasing natural reserves and lagoons, many migrating birds made Qatar their habitats during past years,” said Head of the Animal Wildlife Development Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Ali Saleh Al Marri.

Speaking to Al Rayan TV recently, he urged people in Qatar to adhere to the regulation as part of their social responsibility to preserve the biodiversity for environmental purpose.



Last month, Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ali Al Thani issued Ministerial Resolution No. 24 of 2023, regulating the hunting season for some birds and wild animals.

Explaining the new regulation, Al Marri said that this regulation has added artificial lakes (lagoons) to the ban list for hunting because they attract many migrating birds.

To a question about birds allowed to hunt in Qatar, he said:“Ten birds are listed in the list allowed for hunting. Asian Bustard (Al Hubara) and Eurasian Stone-Curlew (Thick-Knee) locally known as Al Karwan are among them.”

Al Marri said that the hunting period has also been reduced from September 1 to February 15 which was earlier from September 1 to the end of March.

He said that the Ministry is reducing the hunting period gradually to protect the environment and preserve biodiversity.

“The new regulation also banned hunting wild rabbits for two years because they were declining in Qatar. The ban will continue until their number reaches the normal level,” said Al Marri.

He said that hunting inside the natural reserve is also prohibited. But he said:“We have places for ecotourism at natural reserves for example in Al Jnoub Natural Reserve. Most of the countries allow hunting in the places of ecotourism to reduce pressure on the environment.”

He said that the new regulation is part of measures taken by Qatar to preserve the biodiversity of the country such as signing international charters and agreements, setting up of the Supreme Council for Natural Reserve, and issuance of laws and decisions.

“The first decision for regulating hunting was issued in 2002 following the international environmental agreement,” said Al Marri.

He said that this is an annual regulation which aims at regulating the hunting season by banning hunting certain species of wild animals and birds as per the need for their protection.