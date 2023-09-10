Qatar Airways Announced As Official Airline Partner Of Bwt Alpine F1 Team

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways is now the Official Airline Partner of BWT Alpine F1 Team as part of a multi-year agreement and will be working together to promote the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023.

The partnership comes after the announcement of Qatar Airways' Official Airline and Global Partner with Formula 1 (F1) earlier this year.



The partnership will include specialised branding on the driver helmets and caps for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023, along with varievents held during the race weekend featuring the BWT Alpine F1 Team and Qatar Airways executives, cabin crew and the public. The airline partnership with BWT Alpine F1 Team showcases the airline's continued commitment to promoting and expanding motorsport, both within Qatar and globally.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, H E Akbar Al Baker said:“We are proud to be partnering with the BWT Alpine F1 Team on a multi-year partnership to helppromote the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 and to deliver the best quality experiences for our passengers, customers, and fans who will be attending the Formula 1 race.”

“Both of our organisations are committed to precision engineering and excellence to make the greatest technological advancements in our fields and to drive the most environmentally sustainable outcomes for our respective industries. We look forward to hosting the Formula 1 community at the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 and wish the BWT Alpine F1 Team all the best for the remainder of the season.”

David Gendry, Vice President, Alpine Sponsoring, Partnerships and Communications, said:“We are proud to team up with Qatar Airways, an incredible global airline that has such high standards. Both Alpine and Qatar Airways share the common objectives of a sustainable future and the use of sustainable fuels, in line with Formula 1's goal of becomingzero by 2030.”

“We look forward to a close collaboration that represents a unique opportunity for Alpine to further strengthen its presence in Qatar and to connect with fans in the region. The entire team is very much looking forward to visiting Qatar at the beginning of October for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023.”

To rev up the excitement and reflect its commitment to motorsport enthusiasts worldwide, the airline unveiled its new Formula 1 livery painted on a specially branded Boeing 777 aircraft. In just a few short weeks, motorsport fanatics will have the opportunity to watch their favourite teams and drivers push their cars to the limit at the Lusail International Circuit when F1 heads back to Qatar for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 from October 6 to 8.

Fans can further elevate their race day experience with all-inclusive travel packages which include return flights with Qatar Airways, premium hotel options, race tickets, among others.