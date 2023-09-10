Qatar's Role In Enhancing Food Security Highlighted

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie highlighted the pioneering role played by Qatar at the local, regional and international levels regarding the issue of food security.

He stressed the continuation of joint cooperation and coordination with all countries to enhance responsibility and join efforts, and discuss the growing regional difficulties and challenges in terms of food security, water scarcity and climate change to find appropriate solutions.

Minister of Municipality was addressing the International Conference on Food Security held in the city of Samarkand in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

He added that Qatar will host Expo 2023 DOHA, starting from October for six months under the title“Green Desert, Better Environment,” and invited the organization's member states to participate in this important event, which is considered the first of its kind in the Middle East.

