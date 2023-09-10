Qatar Jumps Three Spots In 'Us News 2023 Best Countries' Ranking

Doha, Qatar: TheNews 2023 Best Countries in its recent report recognised Qatar for its excellent business and investment line of work. The country, which aims to be the prime hub of business and tech, is currently ranked 26.

Julia Haines, Data Editor at theNews in an interview with The Peninsula said:“In the most recent Best Countries rankings, Qatar ranked in the top 15 countries for being entrepreneurial and innovative, and for having a well-developed digital infrastructure and providing easy access to capital.”



Pune University Qatar launches executive MBA

Gigi De Lana's Qatar concert rescheduled for November New hunting regulation to help attract migratory birds

“Countries that perform well in this category typically have a reputation for being innovative, educated, and well connected to the rest of the world, while also supporting entrepreneurs with a strong legal framework, well-developed digital infrastructure, and transparent business practices, she remarked. In the 'Movers' sub ranking, Qatar took the second spot after United Arab Emirates (UAE), which jumped one place compared to its previyear. Haines noted that this is“reflective of countries that have the fastest-growing economies, are resilient, and have momentum on the global stage.”

The country also jumped significantly in the 'Cultural Influencers' sub-ranking by climbing nine spots to reach 21 compared to the 2022 rankings. The official said this indicates that Qatar is perceived to be prestigiand happy, among other attributes.

In addition to the 2023 Best Countries general rankings list,News uses the same data to compile several sub-rankings and lists, among which include 'Best Countries to Invest In' and 'Best Countries to Start A Business In'.

This year, the country took the spot in rank 11 for 'Best Countries to Invest In'. Commenting on the phenomenal ranking, Haines accentuated that Qatar is among the list of best business decision-makers which is strongly associated with attributes such as economic stability, favourable tax environments, being entrepreneurial, and having a skilled labour force. On the other hand, Qatar is ranked no. 72 for 'Best Countries to Start a Business In'. This ranking reflects how strongly business decision-makers associate countries with five attributes affordable, bureaucratic, cheap manufacturing costs, connected to the rest of the world, and provides easy access to capital.

Among the GCC nations, Qatar is placed second after the (rank 19) in the2023 Best Countries ranking list. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman are ranked 31, 58, and 65, respectively. The GCC countries excelled on this year's list with a notable upward trend in the year-on-year rankings, witnessing the first and second-largest increases of all countries between 2022 and 2023. The criteria for inclusion in theBest Countries rankings depends on a combination of data from the UN and the World Bank.