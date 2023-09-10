S'hail Introduces New Innovations In Hunting, Shooting And Sniping

Doha, Qatar: The Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition,“S'hail,” continues to attract thousands of visitors of varinationalities and ages, providing the best options and opportunities to acquire everything new and innovative in the world of falconry, hunting weapons, and off-road and hunting trip supplies.

The exhibit which will conclude today also preserves the authentic heritage with a spirit filled with renewal and innovation.

Over four days, the S'hail Falcon Auction, considered the most captivating event, witnessed strong and thrilling competitions, with great interest from falconers and hunting enthusiasts from both inside and outside Qatar. The auction is considered the highlight of the exhibition, drawing falconers from around the world.



Qatar jumps three spots in News 2023 Best Countries' ranking

Pune University Qatar launches executive MBA New hunting regulation to help attract migratory birds

S'hail also stands out with its diverse pavilions for handicrafts, which bring together art and innovation. Regarding the participation of Al Amid Crafts Pavilion, Ahmed Mahmoud Awad Al Karim, owner of the pavilion, said:“I am participating in the S'hail exhibition for the first time, and I found it to be the best exhibition I have participated in, in terms of organisation and attendance.”

“The products we offer in the pavilion are sticks made from ebony wood, which is only found in Sudan. We carefully design them in varishapes, including horse heads, falcons, and camels, in addition to rosewood and others. We also have knives, some handmade and some machine-made, as well as assorted daggers and sculptures made from Mongolian gemstone iron, horns, and natural animal leather.”

As for the AiCrafts Pavilion, Hisham Mahmoud stated:“We have been participating in the exhibition since its first edition, and it is one of the largest and most organised exhibitions, attracting a large audience. All the products we sell are handcrafted, including items made from ebony wood, Omani juniper, and mahogany wood, in addition to precistones like agate, turquoise, and German f eldspar. This year, we have introduced some hand-forged daggers, Omani knives, and some sculptures made from Mongolian gemstone iron, as well as horns and natural animal leather.”

In the world of hunting, shooting, and sniping, the Arab Hunter Pavilion (Saudi Arabia) showcases a clay pigeon launcher that stands out for its complete control over the direction, speed, and angle at which it launches.

Mohammed Saeed, the pavilion director, said that the device's design emphasises flexibility and portability, allowing it to be carried and moved anywhere by hand. It is equipped with an integrated battery that can launch up to 600 clay pigeons from a single charge.

The device can be charged through a power outlet or a car charger, and the clay pigeons can fly up to 100 meters. They can be launched in both double and single modes, with varilaunch speeds ranging from 20 to 60 km/h.

The QH2 Factory Pavilion, a leading Qatari factory in the field of sustainability and renewable energy applications, exhibits locally-produced patented products. The factory introduces a hydrogen welding device as an optimal and safer option that does not require acetylene and oxygen gas cylinders. It operates using water to produce hydrogen. Additionally, they present another device related to engine cleaning.

The inventor, Abdulaziz Al Hajri, also the owner of the factory, explained the advantages of the welding process:“The method the device relies on for welding and cutting is a safe and cost-effective method that saves time and effort. Moreover, the device is safe and fire-resistant, only producing hydrogen gas during use, which is not stored. All it requires is a water source.”