Hmc Sets International Standards At Dermatology Subspecialty Clinics

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Dermatology and Venereology at the Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) provides wide range of outpatient clinics for all important subspecialties in Qatar. The subspecialties clinics offers the best medical service at world-class standards with a holistic approach to patients, said officials.

The Department of Dermatology and Venereology has established clinics for 16 subspecialities including for Atopic Dermatitis.

The specialized Atopic Dermatitis Clinic at the Dermatology Department-Rumailah Hospital offers a range of services, including comprehensive diagnostic evaluations, personalized treatment plans, patient education on managing the condition, and ongoing support for patients and their families.

“The Department of Dermatology and Venereology provides varitreatment options for patients with Atopic Dermatitis, including topical corticosteroids, moisturizers, and non-steroidal creams. In severe cases, systemic medications and phototherapy may be considered,” Professor Martin Steinhoff, Chairman of the Dermatology and Venereology Department, said speaking to The Peninsula.

“Our treatment modalities are in alignment with international standards and most updated, state of the art therapeutic approaches related to Atopic dermatitis are available in HMC. The choice of treatment depends on the individual's condition and the dermatologist's recommendation,” said Professor Steinhoff who is also the Chairman of the Atopic Dermatitis Awareness Month Committee.

The prevalence of Atopic Dermatitis in Qatar can vary over time and age groups, but it is estimated to affect approximately 15-20% of children, 10% among adolescents, and 5% of adults, and 3% among elderly in Qatar. It is notably the most common pregnancy dermatoses among pregnant women.

On average, the Atopic Dermatitis Clinic at Dermatology Department at Rumailah Hospital sees approximately 150-300 patients per month. This number may vary based on the clinic's capacity and demand, according to Dr. Sara Saleh Al Khawaga, Specialist Dermatologist, Dermatology and Venereology Department and lead of the Atopic Dermatitis Awareness Month Committee.

“I would like to emphasize on the importance of early diagnosis and management in preventing complications, the role of lifestyle and skincare routines in managing Atopic Dermatitis, and the availability of specialized atopic dermatitis clinic in the dermatology department at HMC. It's also essential to emphasise the importance of seeking medical advice from dermatologists for personalised care,” said Dr. Al Khawaga. September is Atopic Dermatitis Awareness Month in Qatar.

“It is significant as it helps raise awareness about this chronic skin condition, its impact on individuals and families, and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. It also serves as an opportunity to share educational resources and support for those affected by Atopic Dermatitis,” said Dr. Al Khawaga.

Awareness activities held at specialized Atopic Dermatitis Clinic at the Dermatology Department and at the Geriatric Department in Rumailah Hospital providing education about Atopic Dermatitis for individuals of the elderly population and the healthcare professionals involved in their care and at the Women Wellness and Research Centre providing education about Atopic Dermatitis in children and pregnant women.

“We also offer interactive experiences for visitors at our booths. Visitors can gain hands-on experience to understand the importance of restoring their skin barrier through the use of emollients, protecting their skin from the sun, and even undergo digital skin analysis to assess for dry skin issues,” said Dr. Al Khawaga.

“The booths are equipped with workshops designed for healthcare practitioners. These workshops aim to educate them about Atopic Dermatitis, its management, and the critical role they play in guiding their patients to specialized care when necessary. This ensures that healthcare providers are well-informed about the condition and can provide the best guidance and support to their patients,” she added.