Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Credentials Of Swiss, Uae Ambassadors

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Sunday copies of the credentials of Ambassador of Switzerland HE Florence Tinguely Mattli and Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates HE Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the ambassadors success in their duties, assuring them of providing all support to advance the relations between the State of Qatar and their respective countries to a closer cooperation in varifields.