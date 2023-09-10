Moroccan Players Donate Blood For Quake Victims

Doha, Qatar: As condolences and help poured in for the earthquake victims in Morocco, the national team players did their share by donating blood to help the injured.

The Moroccan Football Association stated this on its website.

The Moroccan players, including goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and the national team's coach Walid Regragui, can be seen during the blood donation, in several videos shared on the team's Instagram page.



Moromourns quake victims as death toll passes 2,000

Meanwhile, defender Achraf Hakimi also expressed his solidarity with the victims and wrote on his social media, "We are going through a difficult time. It's time to help each other save as many lives as possible. My condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one.”

In another update, Morowas due to play their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia match on Saturday which had been called off due to the disaster that struck the country.

Morois qualified for the finals of the AFCON while Liberia is out of the running.

According to the latest official figures, the 6.8-magnitude quake which struck the country on Friday, killed more than 2,000 people as rescue teams raced to search for survivors trapped in the rubble of flattened villages.