Exciting Races On The Cards At Qatar Arc Trials

Doha, Qatar: The ParisLongchamp Racecourse is hosting the Qatar Arc Trials today. Runners in the annual event sponsored by the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) will be contending for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and facing their final test running over the course and distance of the World's Best Race to be run on October 1.

Today's race meeting kicks off at 2:24 pm (Doha time) and represents an opportunity to test the horses nominated to run in the big race three weeks later.

The Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe Prix weekend attracts the attention of many of the most prominent and famhorse owners and trainers around the world every year, given the great importance and value this race represents to its winners, not only because of the high value of the prize money on offer in each race, especially the two races of the Qatar Arabian World Cup and the Qatar Prixde l'Arc de Triomphe, but also because of the value and history of the event.

The connection of Sweet Lady after the Qatar Prix Vermeille Gr.1 win last year.

Today's races

Today's race card features six Group races, including three prep races for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

In the Qatar Prix Vermeille Gr.1, the runners include the Classic winner, Poule d'Essai des Pouliches Gr.1and Prix de Diane Gr.1, Blue Rose Cen, who will be facing the Irish Oaks winner Warm Heart. In the Qatar Prix Niel Gr.2, the two Group 1 winners trained in France Marhaba Ya Sanafi and Feed the Flame head the runners.

The Prix de l'Opéra Gr.1 winner Place du Carrousel, owned by Al Shaqab Racing and Ballylinch Stud, will be running in the Qatar Prix Foy Gr.2.

The Qatar Prix du Petit Couvert Gr.3 opens proceedings with seven runners including last year's winner Berneuil. Eight fillies line up in the Qatar Prix Vermeille Gr.1 including the three-time Group 1 winner Blue Rose Cen trained by Christopher Head, and Coolmore's representative Above The Curve.

Six runners will contest for the Qatar Cup - Prix Dragon Gr.1 PA, including the winner of the Gr2 PA Prix Nefta at Toulouse in April this year Al Shaqab Racing's Ghadah. Ragdan, owned by H E Sheikha Yasmeen bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, will be aiming for a first success in France.

The winner of last year's Qatar Arabian Trophy for mares at ParisLongchamp, Sahab, will looking to score another Group 1 success in the colours of Mohamed bin Fahad Al Attiyah.

In the Qatar Prix Foy Gr.2, Iresine will try to keep his crown. His mission will not be easy he will be facing Group 1 winner Place du Carrousel, defending the colours of Al Shaqab Racing and Ballylinch Stud.

Eight 3-year-olds will run in the Qatar Prix Niel Gr.2 including the Grand Prix de Paris Gr.1 winner Feed The Flame, winner of the Gr1 the Grand Prix de Paris.

In the Qatar Prix du Pin Gr.3, 10 horses line-up and four of them are Group winners.