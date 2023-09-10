Dominant Qatar Thump Myanmar 6-0 In Asian Cup Qualifiers

Doha, Qatar: Qatar displayed a ruthless performance to thrash Myanmar 6-0, recording their second straight win at the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers in Changwon yesterday.

Qatar are playing in the tournament for exposure ahead of hosting the Finals next April. They defeated hosts South Korea 2-0 in their opening Group B match.

Despite their results not counting towards the final classification, Qatar were determined to build on their opening day victory and took the lead in the 22nd minute through Mohamed Khaled Hassan.

Myanmar, who settled for a 1-1 draw with Kyrgyz Republic on Matchday One, made it difficult for Qatar to find a second in the remaining minutes of the first half but their resistance was broken in the 52nd minute with forward Tameem Mansour Alabdulla doubling the West Asian side's advantage.

Alabdulla struck again seven minutes later with Ahmed Alrawi scoring their fourth in the 78th minute.

Lotfi Madjer then ended the proceedings for Qatar with a brace, netting in the 87th and 89th minutes.

Qatar will play their last match of the single round-robin tournament against Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, South Korea defeated Kyrgyz Republic 1-0 in other Group B match yesterday.

Korea knew they had to play much better than they did against Qatar and they went on the offensive from the first blow of the referee's whistle. Their aggression paid off in the fourth minute with midfielder Hong Yun-sang finding the back of the net.

The three points mean that 2020 champions Korea Republic only need to avoid defeat against Myanmar on Tuesday to advance to Qatar 2024.