Education Ministry Hosts Huawei Seeds For The Future 2023 Qatar Week Finale

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) hosted the final ceremony of Huawei's Seeds for the Future programme 2023, honouring the winners of the first phase of the programme at its headquarters on September 9.

Held under the patronage of Qatar's Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), the regional event aims to develop local talent, share knowledge, increase the ICT sector awareness, and foster a digital community for young ICT talents.

A total of 175 students from elite universities across 15 Middle East and Central Asia (ME&CA) countries participated in the first phase of the Seeds for the Future programme in Doha. As many as 16 Qatari students participated in the programme, hailing from Qatar University, Hamad bin Khalifa University, Qatar Community College, and the University of Doha for Science and Technology. The first phase of the Tech4Good regional competition aimed at empowering and engaging the youth in driving positive change within their communities, was also held in parallel. Participating students presented their Tech4Good projects to the judges, and seven outstanding teams of 40 students were selected to move on to the second phase of the Tech4Good program, which will be held in Dubai, UAE, from 10-16 September 2023. These teams represent Qatar, UAE, Jordan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.

Alex Zhang, CEO of Huawei Technologies LLC, said:“Qatar has been a fabulhost for the first phase of the Middle East and Central Asia leg of the Seeds for the Future program and Tech4Good competition and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsor, Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) and all our valuable partners – Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Qatar Tourism, Qatar Foundation, Vodafone, Aspire Zone and all other partners who made this event happen.” UDST President Dr. Salem Al Naemi said:“Developing ICT learning and digital skills in the education field has become an integral part of strategic planning in Qatar. In an era of digital transformation, we aim to nurture young talents with the necessary skills and knowledge to advance and lead in their careers.”

Eng. Hussain Salatt, Public Relations and Communication Unit Manager, CRA, said:“We are pleased to attend the closing ceremony of the“Seeds for the Future” program and the successful completion of its first phase, which hosted exceptional talents from 15 countries representing the Middle East and Central Asia region.”