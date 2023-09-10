Qrcs Convoy Treats 47 Patients In Northern Syria

Doha, Qatar: Assisted by Qatar Red Crescent and in partnership with HMC and Sidra Hospital, a Qatari medical convoy has completed its missions in northern Syria; a new humanitarian step intended to alleviate the suffering of patients displaced and living in host communities.

The convoy, which started a few days ago, included a group of experienced doctors in the fields of urology and pediatric surgery, headed by Dr. Abdulla Al Naimi, Consultant Urologist at HMC, with Dr. Mansour Ahmad Jaber, Chief Executive Officer of the Surgical Department at Sidra Hospital and Senior Consultant Pediatrician, Dr. Hassan Ba-Ghazal, Consultant Pediatric Surgeon at Sidra Hospital, and Dr. Hashem Makki, Urology Resident at HMC.

The convoy resulted in examining and treating 47 health cases and performing 29 surgeries, which included specific and complex cases, such as: surgical repair - through laparoscopic surgery - of congenital malformations in children (repair of hiatal hernias, anal prosthesis, and esophageal lengthening), surgical repair of urethral strictures and traumatic urethral interruption, upper gastrointestinal endoscopy for esophageal burns with caustic substances in children, and extraction of urinary stones by endoscopic PercutaneNephrolithotomy (PCNL).

The team of consultant physicians also provided workshops for 12 urology specialists and four pediatric surgeons from local medical practitioners in northern Syria.