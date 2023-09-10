Edutech's Jolly Phonics Workshop Attracts Record Number Of Trainees

Doha, Qatar: Edutech Consultancy's Jolly Phonics workshop attracted a record number of trainees, highlighting Qatari schools' commitment to upgrading the teaching skills of their staff.

The workshop held at Pullman Doha West Bay yesterday catered to teachers in Qatar, individuals who want to pursue in related field and home educators.

“This is our first workshop in Qatar, which received an overwhelming response from educational institutes in Qatar,” Founder and CEO of Edutech Consultancy Afia Asif told The Peninsula.

She disclosed that the one-day workshop trained 65 teachers, mostly from private schools, focusing on children aged three to six years.

“We had a full house, so we had to close the registrations by Thursday. To accommodate the growing number of trainees, we plan to increase our capacity in up-coming workshops,” said Afia.

She added that during the workshop, the trainer worked on developing the Jolly Phonics Skills of teachers and shared insight on variclassroom situations that teachers face. According to the founder, the workshop is offering one month of free follow-up for the attendees. In this follow-up, the attendees can share any queries or concerns with the trainer after implementing the lessons picked up from the programme.

Edutech Consultancy, which is based in Qatar, also provides teacher training in classroom management, STEM implementation, curriculum development, and teacher well-being.

“We also do customised training for schools. For example, if a school wants to improve their STEM education in their curriculum, we arrange a meeting to understand the gap and provide a solution.” said Afia.

She also added that Edutech Consultancyhas collaborated with a leading academy in thecalled Global Childhood Academy.“Through Global Childhood Academy Qatar, the teachers will have access to nearly 200 courses on their platform. The courses are catered to teachers and are available in both Arabic and English. These courses are available online and face to face.”

She said that Edutech Consultancy also provides consultancy and training services to organisations in Qatar such as soft skills training in presentation skills, effective communication, negotiation skills, and emotional intelligence.

“We provide different types of soft skills depending on our clients' needs. Along with this, we provide English language training and IELTS workshops” said Afia.

She said that Edutech Consultancy plans to have similar workshops more often to support the growth of Qatari schools.

“Our trainer Dr. Hanan Nasser, is a Jolly Phonics certified trainer. She has trained more than 1,000 teachers with great experience in the Middle East. She understands that most children in the Middle East don't speak English as a first language, so she knows how to cater to that kind of barrier that teachers face,” said Afia.