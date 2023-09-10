Qatar Airways Maximises Brand Influence

Doha, Qatar: After navigating the challenges of the pandemic as the sole global airline in operation, Qatar Airways set its sights on leveraging its brand equity throughout FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

This is according to the airline's objectives as outlined in the Qatar Airways Group Annual Report 2022/2023.“Reliability, trust, safety, value and authentic brand experiences are still the important factors for travellers that influence their brand choice. With these needs in mind, the airline was one of the first to market post-Coronaviwith a new global brand campaign, focusing on reconnecting the world and inspiring travel once more,” it said.

The brand campaign, named“Let's Fly,” proved an unparalleled success. With a reach of over 1.6 billion people, the campaign solidified Qatar Airways' position as a global experience brand. The airline's signature burgundy colour adorned the campaign, symbolising a journey to iconic destinations through emotionally resonant content. The accompanying custom-made song expanded the airline's audio brand, creating a comprehensive experience for travellers.

The invitation extended by“Let's Fly” encouraged passengers to allow Qatar Airways to take them on new journeys, basking in the allure of a“burgundy sunset sky.”

The campaign's visual identity received a refresh, aligning with the new campaign while adding innovative elements like the burgundy carpet and ribbon device.

“In the year when Qatar Airways was awarded Airline of the Year for a record seventh time, the airline also entered the meta world with its digital experience platform QVerse. Introducing Sama, the world's first meta-human cabin crew, users can experience Qatar Airways virtually for the first time. Qatar Airways proudly closed the financial year as the number one airline on YouTube, with one million subscribers, and was awarded the coveted YouTube Golden Play Button,” the report explained.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 formed a key communication pillar within Qatar Airways' brand strategy, structured around three core phases: partnership awareness, event consideration and global spotlighting of Qatar as a premier destination.“We delivered an always-on approach, with a strategic media mix across traditional and digital channels targeting travel packages and global brand activations.” Building anticipation around the World Cup, Qatar Airways launched its brand campaign,“The Official Airline of the Journey,” celebrating the universal language of football. The campaign united fans worldwide through the iconic anthem“We Will Rock You.”“It was the airline's most successful digital marketing campaign reaching 1.3 billion globally.” The campaign's impact was further amplified by leveraging partnerships with Paris Saint-Germain and global content creators, building excitement towards the event with the song“The Final Countdown.”“The official Qatar Airways FIFA World Cup song was released in November. 'C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S', featuring Cheb Khaled and DJ Rodge, received over 23 million views on YouTube and was available for download and streaming – it was the second iconic track specially created for the airline during the year.”“FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was activated globally through regional activations including a European interactive tour, city popups and targeted commercial travel packages.” Qatar Airways further elevated the customer experience with specially designed FIFA-inspired meals, bespoke amenity kits, enhanced product offerings, and dedicated check-in desks.

Qatar Airways' dedication to creating a memorable experience extended to live entertainment events under the“Qatar Live” brand, hosting international artists like Jason Derulo, Black Eyed Peas, and Robbie Williams.

The airline continued its momentum in January 2023 with the launch of the highly anticipated on-board safety video,“Postcards from Qatar to the World.” Building on the World Cup's triumph, Qatar Airways established premium partnerships in the world of football. The“World's Best, Together” campaign.“An integrated brand campaign highlighting the World's Best Airline and Airport as the gateway for fans to Le Parc des Princes to meet the world's best players, featuring Messi, Mbappe, Hakimi, Neymar Jr. and Sanches.” February marked the launch of a brand and product-focused campaign featuring Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, showcasing the superior Qsuite and the expanded Hamad International Airport. With over 43 million YouTube views, the campaign reached a staggering global audience of 950 million.