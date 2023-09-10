S'hail Establishes As A Major Event On Hunting, Falconry

Doha, Qatar: The seventh edition of Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition - S'hail, concluded yesterday after five consecutive days.

Hosted by Katara - the Cultural Village Foundation, the exhibition attracted thousands of visitors, maintaining its highest level of distinction and solidifying its regional and global prominence as the foremost and largest specialised exhibition in the hunting and falconry heritage.

The event, the most significant of its kind in the Gulf and Middle East region, brought together 190 companies specialising in hunting weapons, falconry equipment, camping, off-road vehicles, and equipped caravans for desert trips and hunting purposes. Qatar, the host country, was joined by 18 countries from varicontinents around the world. The exhibition also saw notable participation from ministries, official bodies, and authorities, providing substantial facilitation and high-quality services.

Salem Mubkhout Al Marri, Director of Public Relations and Communications, said, 'Every year, S'hail Exhibition achieves remarkable success on all levels, with the media playing a crucial role in this success by conveying the festival's objectives and its message aimed at promoting Qatari identity and introducing our authentic heritage to all segments of society.



Katara General Manager, Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti with winners of different competitions held as part of the exhibition.

“We have collaborated with varimedia outlets to cover this event locally, regionally, and globally by engaging with the media of the participating countries”.“A daily newsletter was distributed within the exhibition, prepared and edited by the media team at Katara.”

“It covered the most important news of the exhibition, significant visits, and highlighting the offerings of the pavilions, which provide distinguished services in varifields such as weapons, falcon sales, handicrafts, sculpture, arts, technology, travel, and medical services”.

He expressed gratitude to all forms of media, whether print, audio, or visual, for their comprehensive and diverse coverage throughout the five days of the exhibition.

The exhibition also announced the winners of S'hail 2023, which were voted on by the audience on the last day:

In the Best Falcon hood competition Al Shuail from Kuwait owned by Jaber Naser Alshuail won the first place with a cash prize of $ 3,000, the second place was secured by Al Hurr Falcon Accessories from Qatar owned by Saif Modhen Al Shammari with $2,000 cash price and the third place was won by Matroh from Qatar owned by Jassim Al Misnad who received a cash prize of $1,000.

Booth number A-30 Thabt of Gulf Digital Solution, Qatar and owned by Fahad Al Mohannadi was selected as the best booth by the organising committee and was awarded with a cash prize of QR20,000.

The seventh edition of S'hail Exhibition witnessed a surge in interest for high-end optical products, reflecting a booming demand in the Middle East region. Among the standout exhibitors, Swarovski Optik, showcased its cutting-edge binoculars, rifle scopes, telescopes, and other precision instruments tailored for falconry and hunting enthusiasts. Khaled Saba, Sales Manager of Swarovski Optik Middle East, underscored the vital role their optics play in the world of falconry and hunting, saying:“All the falconers use our products to watch their birds and we have the best optics so you can see all the details of the bird, even the prey, so you cannot lose your falcon while hunting.”

Saba also revealed Swarovski's latest innovation, a binocular with an integrated rangefinder, set for delivery this October. This compact and lightweight product is poised to revolutionise the field, offering both functionality and precision in one. Over the past two years, Swarovski Optik Middle East has experienced significant growth in the Qatari market. Saba attributed this success to a robust partnership and expressed optimism for continued expansion.

While customers in the region are familiar with Swarovski's binoculars, the introduction of rifle scopes is a relatively recent development.“Rifle scopes have been sold recently here so people are getting to know about it,” explained Saba.

The surge in demand for high-quality optics is not confined to falconry and hunting alone. The growing outdoor business sector and the flourishing tourism industry in Qatar and the Middle East region have further amplified the appeal of Swarovski's products among nature enthusiasts, hunters, and birders.

“The outdoor business and tourism are on the rise in the region, making our products the perfect tools for these nature lovers and hunters,” said Saba, highlighting the brand's alignment with regional trends.