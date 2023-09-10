Uae Budget Carrier Flydubai Launches Direct Route To Cairo

The new daily flights to Cairo's Sphinx International Airport, which are scheduled to start on Oct 28, will bring the carrier's total number of weekly flights to Egypt to 17, and expand its operations in Africa to 12 destinations.

Situated on the road between Cairo and the coastal province of Alexandria, the location of Sphinx International Airport makes it an ideal gateway to Egypt's varihistorical sites.

The airport is about 45 km from the iconic Great Pyramid of Giza, a major tourist attraction. Additionally, it allows for easy connections to Egypt's Red Sea resorts of Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada.

Sudhir Sreedharan, the carrier's senior vice president of commercial operations, highlighted the importance of the Egyptian market for flydubai, and the role of the new service in offering passengers more travel options.

According to the report, the low-cost carrier is now serving more than 115 destinations across 53 countries and regions worldwide.– NNN-WAM

