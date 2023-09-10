Uae, Greece Discussed Defence Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
DUBAI, Sept 8 (NNN-WAM) – Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met with Greek Defence Minister, Nikos Dendias in UAE's capital, Abu Dhabi yesterday, to discuss ways to further defence cooperation.
The two officials discussed the two countries' friendly relations and strategic partnership, and exchanged views on the latest regional and international issues.
The UAE's top diplomat highlighted his country's willingness to strengthen ties with Greece, to benefit both countries and their peoples.
For his part, the Greek minister commended the strategic ties between the two countries, saying that, the leadership on both sides have given full support to the bilateral ties.– NNN-WAM
