Lebanon Ready To Help Morocco After Deadly Quake: Pm

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
BEIRUT, Sept 10 (NNN-NNA) – Lebanon is ready to assist Moroin the ongoing relief operations, following the powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the country, said Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, yesterday.
“Lebanon is ready to place its capabilities at the disposal of brotherly Morocco, to help the country get out of this painful ordeal,” Mikati said in a letter, addressed to Moroccan King Mohammed VI.
“We are pained by the great calamity that befell brotherly Morocco, but we are confident that, with the will of its people, it will overcome this ordeal and rise again,” Mikati said in a statement, released by the Council of Ministers.
The death toll from the strong earthquake that struck MoroFriday night has risen to 1,037, said the country's Interior Ministry, yesterday.
The earthquake has also injured at least 1,204 people, according to the latest update from the ministry.– NNN-NNA
MENAFN10092023000200011047ID1107040001
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.