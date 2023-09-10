Lebanon Ready To Help Morocco After Deadly Quake: Pm

“Lebanon is ready to place its capabilities at the disposal of brotherly Morocco, to help the country get out of this painful ordeal,” Mikati said in a letter, addressed to Moroccan King Mohammed VI.

“We are pained by the great calamity that befell brotherly Morocco, but we are confident that, with the will of its people, it will overcome this ordeal and rise again,” Mikati said in a statement, released by the Council of Ministers.

The death toll from the strong earthquake that struck MoroFriday night has risen to 1,037, said the country's Interior Ministry, yesterday.

The earthquake has also injured at least 1,204 people, according to the latest update from the ministry.– NNN-NNA