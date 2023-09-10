Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Boy In Hebron

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
RAMALLAH, Sept 10 (NNN-WAFA) – A 15-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli soldiers, during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, yesterday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The teenager, identified as Milad al-Raai, was shot in the stomach and back, by Israeli soldiers, in the Al-Aroub refugee camp, according to the ministry. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Palestinian security sources said, clashes erupted between the Israeli soldiers and local youths, after Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters at the entrance to the refugee camp. The youths responded by throwing stones at the soldiers, who then opened fire with live ammunition and tear gas canisters.
The Israeli army said in a statement that, Palestinians threw Molotov cocktail at the soldiers, who responded with live fire. The statement indicated that a“hit” had been recorded, but no Israeli soldiers sustained any casualty.
The killing of al-Raai is the latest in a series of deadly clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces in the West Bank. Since Jan this year, more than 220 Palestinians, including children and women, have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers, according to official figures.– NNN-WAFA
MENAFN10092023000200011047ID1107039998
