Jordan, Ireland Agreed To Increase Political Consultations

According to a statement from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, the agreement was signed in Jordan's capital, Amman, following discussions between Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi and his Irish counterpart, Micheal Martin.

The two top diplomats discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in economic, tourism, defence, security and cultural matters, as well as, regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Safadi expressed gratitude for Ireland's support of Palestinian rights and drew attention to the decline in support for Syrian refugees.

The minister reiterated that, it is the international community's duty to provide a dignified standard of living for refugees.

For his part, the Irish minister expressed his keenness to enhance Jordanian-Irish partnerships, describing the MoU as a platform for structured political dialogue and a roadmap for cooperation in varisectors.

Martin also commended Jordan's exceptional role in addressing regional crises, particularly challenges related to refugees, drug trafficking and terrorism.– NNN-PETRA