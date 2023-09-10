Maldives' Presidential Election Sees No Candidate Securing Majority: Local Media

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
MALE, Sept 10 (NNN-PSM) – None of the eight candidates in the presidential election of the Maldives has so far secured more than 50 percent of votes, to win outright yesterday, according to local media.
Mohamed Muizzu, candidate of the coalition of Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and People's National Congress (PNC), and incumbent President, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih have received the highest number of votes, according to figures released by local media.
According to the constitution of the Maldives, a candidate needs more than 50 percent of votes to win outright. If no candidate obtains such a majority, the top two candidates will go to a runoff.
Local media reports said earlier that, a runoff election will take place on Sept 30, if required.– NNN-PSM
