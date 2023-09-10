Aiib Keen To Enhance Investments In Egypt's Infrastructure: Finance Minister

Maait made the marks during a seminar, organised in Cairo by Egypt's Supreme Council for Media Regulation, according to a statement of the council.

The minister, who is also Egypt's governor at the AIIB, said, Egypt joined the AIIB as a founding member in 2016, and revealed that the bank's investment portfolio in Egypt amounted to 1.3 billion U.S. dollars.

Regarding the upcoming AIIB's annual meeting, which will be held on Sept 25-26, in Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh, the Egyptian minister said that, holding the annual meetings of the AIIB for the first time in Egypt, indicates that the bank looks at Egypt with an optimistic view.

On its website, the AIIB introduces itself as a multilateral development bank, with a mission focused on financing“infrastructure with sustainability.”

It commenced its operations in Beijing in Jan, 2016, and has expanded its membership to include 106 approved members globally.– NNN-MENA

