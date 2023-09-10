G20 Summit: Pm Modi To Carry Out 15 Bilateral Meets

New Delhi, Sept 8 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, as per several media reports.



New Delhi is all set to host the G20 Summit on September 9-10 which will be attended by most of the top leaders of the world.







PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Mauritius, Bangladesh and theon Friday.



On September 9, in addition to the G20 Summit, the PM will hold bilateral meetings with the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy.



During the last day of the Summit, PM Modi will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

He will do a pull-aside meeting with with Canada and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, the sources said.

PM Modi will also hold bilateral talks withPresident Joe Biden, who will arrive in New Delhi on Friday evening.

(KNN Bureau)